Register
19:56 GMT +304 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture taken on November 4, 2015 shows Chelsea's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho pulling up the collar on his coat during a UEFA Chamions league group stage football match between Chelsea and Dynamo Kiev at Stamford Bridge stadium in west London

    Man Utd Manager Mourinho Handed Suspended Jail Sentence & Fine for Tax Fraud

    © AFP 2018 / BEN STANSALL
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Under Jose Mourinho’s leadership, Manchester United has had a poor start to the 2018/2019 Premier League season, leading to speculation that the Portuguese manager could be sacked by the club’s board.

    Jose Mourinho has reached a deal with Spanish tax authorities over a dispute surrounding reportedly undeclared image rights revenue, receiving a one-year suspended prison sentence, the El-Mundo newspaper reported on Tuesday. Mourinho has also agreed to pay a $2.3 million fine, according to reports. 

    He will almost certainly not have to serve the sentence in prison, as Spanish law stipulates that first-time offenders can serve a sentence on probation if it’s for less than two years.

    READ MORE: 'Specialist in Failure': Man Utd Fans Fly Banner Protesting Club Manager

    Spanish authorities have long been investigating Mourinho’s tax affairs and launched a case against him last June.

    Mourinho was accused of owing almost $4 million in unpaid due tax for image rights sold during his reign at Real Madrid in 2011 and 2012.

    According to his representatives at Gestifute Media, Mourinho paid in excess of €26 million in tax from 2010 to 2013.

    Earlier this year, fellow Portuguese national Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a €18.8 million fine, in addition to a suspended jail sentence, also for tax-related charges.

    Other top footballers in Spain, including Barcelona star Lionel Messi, have also fallen victim to Spanish tax laws in recent years, typically settling the case with a financial settlement, while more severe instances also warrant a suspended jail term.

    READ MORE: Spanish Officials Lop 2 Million Euros Off Ronaldo's Tax Evasion Settlement

    Related:

    Zidane Ready to Replace Mourinho as Man Utd Manager Amid Early Season Crisis
    WATCH United Boss Mourinho Lash Out at Reporter After Brighton Defeat
    'Shameless!' Mourinho Slammed on Twitter for Saying Man City ‘Cannot Buy Class’
    Man Utd Fans Mad at Mourinho for Club's Poor Game Ahead of New Season
    Tags:
    tax, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Jose Mourinho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Spain, Manchester
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse