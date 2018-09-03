Meet the Stunning Slovak Tennis Player Who Stormed US Open (PHOTO)

Despite her earlier triumph over Angelique Kerber, Slovak tennis player Dominika Cibulkova was unable to prevail over the Madison Keys in the round of 16 of the 2018 US Open tournament.
During a press conference after the match with Kerber, Cibulkova said that she was feeling pretty confident ahead of her duel with Keys.
"Never beaten [Keys,] again, so it's going to be another challenge," she remarked.
However, her match with Keys ended up in defeat as the latter now moves to the quarterfinals.
Previously, Cibulkova reached the US Open quarterfinals in 2010.
