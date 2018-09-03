Twitter Stunned as Messi Gets Snubbed From FIFA Player of the Year Shortlist

The shortlist was announced by FIFA on Monday, and the award ceremony is scheduled to take place on September 24 in London.

Famous Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi did not make it to the annual FIFA Player of the Year award shortlist for the first time since 2006, according to the media reports.

Messi’s absence now leaves Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohammed Salah and Luka Modric to compete for the prize.

This development apparently left a number of Twitter users shocked as they tried to process how it could have happened.

Messi not being nominated for fifa player of the year?? That a joke or am I missing something? — ALFREDO MORELOS LOYAL ⚽️⚽️⚽️ (@ewy_T) 3 сентября 2018 г.

Messi not in the list for FIFA Player of the Year? What a joke, he won the double and was La Liga top scorer 🤦‍♂️ — Matt Gordon (@Matty____G) 3 сентября 2018 г.

pure injustice to Leo Messi… won European golden boot, won la liga and copa del rey…



salah had a stellar season no doubt… but shouldn't be there at the expense of messi at the FIFA player of the year nominees — Amalu prince (@prinsco1) 3 сентября 2018 г.

Messi isn’t on the shortlist for best FIFA player of the year, absolutely ridiculous. In the ‘bad’ season he had he banged in 45 goals in 54 games — Tom (@tborman97) 3 сентября 2018 г.

​Lionel Messi previously won the FIFA Player of the Year award five times during his career, just like his rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who may now win the award for the sixth time.