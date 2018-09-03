'CR5.5': Italian Media Ridicule Ronaldo Over Goalless Opening Spell at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo’s widely anticipated move to Serie A has left many Juventus fans disappointed and the Portuguese star striker is under increasing pressure to score his first goal in the Italian top flight.

After failing to score in Juventus’ first two fixtures of the 2018/2019 season, fans were hoping it would be third time lucky for Ronaldo, but they were left frustrated after Saturday’s away game at Parma as he once again failed to open his Serie A scoring account despite having more shots in the match than any other player on the pitch.

While most of his shots were from outside the box, he did miss two golden opportunities, with both attempts ultimately off target by some margin.

He also attempted an acrobatic shot on the edge of the penalty box against Parma, uncharacteristically scuffing it.

So far this season, Ronaldo has had 23 attempts on goal without scoring, the most of any player in Europe’s top five football leagues.

After yet another goalless performance, the Italian press stepped up their criticism of the striker, who left Real Madrid to Juventus in a club record transfer fee in excess of $110 million, calling him “CR5.5”, a play on his “CR7 nickname” with a 5.5/10 rating in Fantacalcio, Italy’s largest fantasy football game.

Moreover, spectators have taken to social media to vent their frustration, while others posted reminders of his unprecedented achievements, suggesting Juventus’ investment will ultimately pay off, especially in their Champions League campaign.

Despite Ronaldo’s shortcomings in front of goal and some questionable performances from the club’s defense, Juventus are top of the Serie A standings, with Mandzukic, Khedira, Bernadeschi and Matuidi netting the crucial goals.

Real Madrid are also enjoying a strong start to the season, winning all of their opening La Liga fixtures, with Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema seemingly responding well to the challenge of stepping up in terms of goal-scoring after Ronaldo’s move.

