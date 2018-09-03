Russian Cabinet Approves Draft Law on Visa-Free Entry for UEFA Euro 2020 Fans

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government's legislative commission has endorsed a draft federal law on visa-free entry to Russia for the UEFA Euro 2020 fans, the relevant document was published on the cabinet's website on Monday.

"The draft law provides for the entry of UEFA EURO 2020 fans to Russia without visas upon presenting valid identity documents, while UEFA volunteers will need ordinary humanitarian visas," the statement read.

According to the explanatory statement, the decision has been made based on "positive experience of legislative regulation of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup."

The UEFA Euro 2020 will be held in 12 cities across Europe, including St. Petersburg that will host three group-stage matches on June 13, 17 and 22, and a quarter-final match on July 3.

Earlier, the Russian President has already signed a law allowing holders of FIFA World Cup FAN ID to visit Russia without visa until the end of 2018. He expressed hope that fans would take an advantage of this opportunity and "come to Russia more than once with friends and members of their family."