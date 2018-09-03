Register
03 September 2018
    Football fans near the Saint Basil's Cathedral in the Red Square in Moscow

    Russian Cabinet Approves Draft Law on Visa-Free Entry for UEFA Euro 2020 Fans

    © Sputnik / Maud Start
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government's legislative commission has endorsed a draft federal law on visa-free entry to Russia for the UEFA Euro 2020 fans, the relevant document was published on the cabinet's website on Monday.

    "The draft law provides for the entry of UEFA EURO 2020 fans to Russia without visas upon presenting valid identity documents, while UEFA volunteers will need ordinary humanitarian visas," the statement read.

    According to the explanatory statement, the decision has been made based on "positive experience of legislative regulation of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup."

    The opening of a 2018 FIFA World Cup Fan ID distribution center, Moscow. File photo
    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    Qatar Mulling Adoption of Russia's FIFA World Cup FAN IDs

    READ MORE: Putin: Russia Thankful to World Cup Guests for Millions of Kind Words

    The UEFA Euro 2020 will be held in 12 cities across Europe, including St. Petersburg that will host three group-stage matches on June 13, 17 and 22, and a quarter-final match on July 3.

    Earlier, the Russian President has already signed a law allowing holders of FIFA World Cup FAN ID to visit Russia without visa until the end of 2018. He expressed hope that fans would take an advantage of this opportunity and "come to Russia more than once with friends and members of their family." 

    • Сomment

