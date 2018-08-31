No. 2 Seed Caroline Wozniacki Crashes Out of US Open Second Round

Second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki has followed No. 1 Simona Halep's suit by crashing out of the US Open. They both were beaten at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko delivered a coup de grace to Wozniacki in the second round of the tournament – Tsurenko, for her part, has never made it past the fourth round at any Grand Slam tournament.

"She was playing smarter than me. She played the game that I was supposed to be playing. She got a lot of balls back. She played with the angles. She waited for the short ball. When the short ball came, she played aggressive. She went back and kept the ball in play when she had to. I should have made better adjustments. I just didn't,” Wozniacki explained why she had lost.

Even though she lost to Tsurenko, Wozniacki is convinced that she’s having a good season since she won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open earlier this year.

“I’m always going to say it’s a great season because I won my first major. Regardless of what happens the last few tournaments of the year, it’s still going to be a great year because I won in Australia. If I hadn’t won Australia, we would be talking differently,” she said.