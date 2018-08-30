Liarliarpantsonfire: Murray Joshes About Verdasco Heat Break Spat

Two tennis players have had a spat after one allegedly consulted with his coach during a heat break at the US Open.

British tennis supremo Andy Murray joked that he needed a health check for “imagining things" after Spain’s Fernando Verdasco denied that he spoke to his coach during the heat break in their second-round tie in the US Open at Flushing Meadows, New York, BBC Sport reported.

"I don't want to say that Andy lied but I didn't talk one word with my coach," Verdasco said after Murray reported his alleged chitchat with his coach when both players left the court at the end of the third set after Verdasco took up the 10-minute extreme heat break, with temperatures rising close to 38C.

Tennis players are not allowed by ITF rules to be coached during extreme heat breaks.

Murray later posted a response using the hashtag #liarliarpantsonfire.

"I'm off to get a health check as apparently I've started imagining things," the former world number one player wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, following his 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-4 defeat, Murray had said Verdasco and his coaching team "probably weren't aware of the rule" about heat breaks.

"When I came out of the shower, his coach and one of the Spanish doubles players were in there chatting to him, and you're not allowed to speak to your coach," said Murray.

"I'm not blaming Fernando and his team. They certainly weren't trying to break any rules.”

34-year-old Verdasco denied Murray’s claim, saying that his coach had dropped in the locker room only to use the bathroom.

