Italian Serie A Football Coach Breaks Hand After His Team Scores

The manager of the Roma club from the Italian capital, Eusebio Di Francesco, got his “Hulk moment” hitting player's bench as his team, losing 1:3, tied the score. This event eventually took him to hospital for a surgery.

Roma’s head coach, Eusebio Di Francesco, had to have to surgery after breaking the fifth metacarpus of his left hand during a game between his club and Atalanta from Bergamo. The capital’s team was losing 1:3 at the beginning of the second half. But in the 60th minute Alessandro Florenzi scored a goal, and 22 minutes later Kostas Manolas tied the score. When Di Francesco saw this, he kicked a bench and then smashed his fist into a pane of glass.

The game ended in a draw. According to the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Di Francesco had surgery in the morning and even planned to attend training, the first one before Roma’s match against Milan in three days.