Brazilian Football Legend Ronaldo Moves to Acquire His Own Team – Reports

The new ownership would reportedly allow the Spanish football club to pay off its sizeable debts and to retain its current president, albeit in a different role.

Brazilian ex-footballer Ronaldo now intends to purchase the Spanish La Liga football club Real Valladolid, according to Cadena SER news network.

The deal, estimated at about 30 million euros, is expected to be finalized within the next two to three weeks and would allow the club to deal with financial problems that have reportedly plagued it recently.

As per the agreement, Carlos Suarez, the club’s current president, would be appointed as CEO of Real Valladolid and would continue to manage its day-to-day affairs.

The media outlet also pointed out that Ronaldo wasn’t the only buyer interested in purchasing the club, with lucrative offers coming from China and Latin America as well.

However, it appears that it is Ronaldo’s proposal that interests Suarez the most, Cadena SER added.

Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, commonly known as Ronaldo, is a former Brazilian footballer who ranks as the second-highest goal scorer for his national team, surpassed only by Pele.

Having retired from football in 2011, Ronaldo won a number of accolades during his career, including two Ballon d’Ors, and was named FIFA World Player of the Year three times.