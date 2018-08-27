WATCH Sevilla Defender Suffer Scary Elbow Injury After Dangerous Landing

Although the footage with Escudero's terrible elbow injury raised fears of a fracture at first, the club officials stated that it was only a dislocation.

In videos published on social media, Sevilla defender Sergio Escudero can be seen landing on his outstretched arm after colliding head-on with Villareal midfielder Daniel Raba in Sunday's La Liga fixture.

Seconds after falling down, Escudero cried in pain as his elbow bent backward. He couldn't make it to the end of the game, which ended in a goalless draw, and left the pitch in an ambulance.

According to a statement released by his club, Escudero had dislocated his elbow. The 28-year-old was sent home to rest after receiving medical treatment.

Muchas gracias a todos por los mensajes de apoyo, no esperaba tanto cariño.

Volveré pronto y más fuerte, esto no es nada!💪🏼

GRACIAS#VamosmiSevilla 🔴⚪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/AV7uM5o4CX — Sergio Escudero (@SerEscudero89) 27 августа 2018 г.

The defender took to Twitter on Monday to thank those, who supported him, and promised to come back soon.