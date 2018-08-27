Man City Star Aguero to Get Away With Smoking Shisha on Camera - Reports

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is unlikely to face disciplinary procedures from his club, Sky Sports reports, after a video of him smoking a shisha pipe appeared on Instagram.
The video, now deleted, showed Aguero inhaling from a hookah pipe and puffing out smoke with a wide smirk on his face alongside his friend, 18-year-old Argentine model Lola Magnin.
According to Sky Sports, Manchester City officials are aware of the footage, but have no concerns about it.
The 30-year old Argentine ace holds the title of Manchester City's all-time top-scorer with 206 goals. He failed to bag a goal in Saturday's clash with Wolverhampton, a week after his hat-trick for the Premier League champions in their crushing 6-1 win over Huddersfield.
All comments
Show new comments (0)