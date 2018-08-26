Russian Hockey Player Voynov Fails to Receive NHL Reinstatement - NHL Deputy

"No, that would not be accurate," Daly said by phone, asked whether Voynov had been reinstated in the NHL.
Earlier in the day, head of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Alexander Medvedev said that Voynov, who has been playing for St. Petersburg-based SKA, had been granted permission from the NHL to return after his dismissal back in 2015 in connection with domestic violence charges.
In October 2015, Voynov moved to St. Petersburg. In June, SKA head coach Ilya Vorobyev said that Voynov intended to continue his career in the NHL.
In July, a Los Angeles court dropped domestic violence charges filed against Voynov.
