WATCH MMA Fighter Eryk Anders Destroy Rival With Brutal Soccer Kick

Eryk Anders claimed a third-round knockout victory over fellow American Tim Williams in a middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event on Saturday night.
ERYK ANDERS KO'S TIM WILLIAMS WITH A BRUTAL HEADKICK! WOW! pic.twitter.com/7s200IUVbl— Prime Bam Childress (@fearthe_beard11) 26 августа 2018 г.
After an action-packed fourteen minutes, Anders landed a devastating head kick as his quarry was getting up off the canvas. Replays showed Anders delivered the knockout just micro-seconds after Williams' right hand came off the canvas, making him legal to kick.
