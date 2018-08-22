Football Legend Thierry Henry to Coach Bordeaux - Reports

Thierry Henry was part of the coaching staff that led the Belgian national squad to a third place finish at this summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Former France forward Thierry Henry of Arsenal and Barcelona fame has agreed to become Bordeaux’s coach to replace current coach Gus Poyet suspended after he hit out at the club over the sale of striker Gaetan Laborde to Montpellier without his knowledge, RMC Sport reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the club.

Bordeaux sold Laborde to rivals Montpellier and Poyet reacted furiously slamming the transfer as "a disgrace.".

Henry, who enjoyed a much-lauded career with Arsenal and Barcelona, had been an assistant coach for the Belgian national team.

Henry's interest in the role was brought to light on Monday by his long-time manager at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger.

"Yes, he wants to do it," Wenger told Corse Matin. "He is intelligent and he has the qualities,” he added.

Thierry Henry, 41, who is coming off a big summer, working as an assistant to Roberto Martinez with the Belgian national squad, who finished third at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, has been seen as a favorite for the job.

Bordeaux are seeking a high-profile appointment with the club set to be sold to US investment fund General American Capital Partners (GACP) next month for €100 million ($116 million).

Both current owners M6 and GACP have to agree on the new coach.

