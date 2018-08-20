WATCH United Boss Mourinho Lash Out at Reporter After Brighton Defeat

Jose Mourinho looked irritated after an unexpected loss in Sunday's Premier League fixture, giving a stern response to a female interviewer.

After a disappointing early-season 3-2 defeat by Brighton, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho took a dig at beIN Sports reporter Carrie Brown in a one-on-one interview in the Amex Stadium tunnel.

When asked whether his team lacked chemistry and communication during the game, he retorted: "You must be fantastic in your job to have the ability to speak about chemistry between players."

Thrown off by the apparently sarcastic comment, Carrie got a brief answer to her last question about second-half substitutions before the interview ended.