14:11 GMT +312 August 2018
    Manchester United's Paul Pogba applauds the fans as he takes part in the warm up prior to the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford, in Manchester, England, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018

    Man Utd's Paul Pogba Keeps Lips Sealed Fearing Fine From Club

    © AP Photo / Jon Super
    Sport
    0 0 0

    World Cup winner Pogba has refused to speak out on whether he is happy at the club amid reports of tensions with his manager and transfer rumors linking him with Spanish and Italian clubs.

    France midfielder Paul Pogba returned to training at Old Trafford on Monday, just four days ahead of the Premier League opener with Leicester and three weeks after France's World Cup victory.

    The 25-year-old captained Manchester in Friday's clash with Leicester, scoring from the penalty spot to give United an early lead and record a 2-1 home victory.

    READ MORE: Paul Pogba Grabs Media Spotlight Amid Transfer Rumors: Top 5 Moments

    Amid reports of frictions with his coach Jose Mourinho, Pogba was asked about his status at the club.

    "There are things I can say and there are things that I cannot say, otherwise I will get fined," he told reporters on Friday, as quoted by Goal.com. "When people trust you and have confidence then you are good in your own head, it's going to be easier."

    Transfer rumors have linked Paul Pogba with Barcelona and Juventus, but United were unwilling to allow their record €105-million signing to leave Old Trafford. The speculations emerged after ESPN reported that Pogba was unhappy with Jose Mourinho's criticism during United's tour of the United States last month.

    France's Paul Pogba runs during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Belgium at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, in St.Petersburg, Russia, July 10, 2018
    © Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
    Pogba Staying Put: Man Utd Reject Barcelona's Offer For French Star
    During the tour, the manager challenged the France star to "give his best" for United, hinting that his attitude at the World Cup trumped his performance for the club last season.

    Fans displayed controversial emotions following Pogba's statement. Some users expressed outrage at the star midfielder, claiming that he should work harder.

    Others contend that it is Mourinho who is the key troublemaker at Old Trafford.

