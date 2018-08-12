Man Utd's Paul Pogba Keeps Lips Sealed Fearing Fine From Club

World Cup winner Pogba has refused to speak out on whether he is happy at the club amid reports of tensions with his manager and transfer rumors linking him with Spanish and Italian clubs.

France midfielder Paul Pogba returned to training at Old Trafford on Monday, just four days ahead of the Premier League opener with Leicester and three weeks after France's World Cup victory.

The 25-year-old captained Manchester in Friday's clash with Leicester, scoring from the penalty spot to give United an early lead and record a 2-1 home victory.

READ MORE: Paul Pogba Grabs Media Spotlight Amid Transfer Rumors: Top 5 Moments

Amid reports of frictions with his coach Jose Mourinho, Pogba was asked about his status at the club.

"There are things I can say and there are things that I cannot say, otherwise I will get fined," he told reporters on Friday, as quoted by Goal.com. "When people trust you and have confidence then you are good in your own head, it's going to be easier."

Transfer rumors have linked Paul Pogba with Barcelona and Juventus, but United were unwilling to allow their record €105-million signing to leave Old Trafford. The speculations emerged after ESPN reported that Pogba was unhappy with Jose Mourinho's criticism during United's tour of the United States last month.

© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf Pogba Staying Put: Man Utd Reject Barcelona's Offer For French Star

During the tour, the manager challenged the France star to "give his best" for United, hinting that his attitude at the World Cup trumped his performance for the club last season.

Fans displayed controversial emotions following Pogba's statement. Some users expressed outrage at the star midfielder, claiming that he should work harder.

Who is more important at a football club? the star player or the manager? especially when the manager is Josè? — Ahmad Aboud (@DevsAdvocate) 12 августа 2018 г.

Get your head down son and start winning domestically, Butt has won more at club level than the primadonna Paul — ricardo shortiano #sovereign (@DikVader) 12 августа 2018 г.

It's very clear there are some deep rooted issues with moral and motivation at OT. However, Pogba should keep his mouth shut and stop dropping headline making hints. As an LFC fan, I'm loving it! — Mike Moss (@mmoss1467) 12 августа 2018 г.

Others contend that it is Mourinho who is the key troublemaker at Old Trafford.

Something is definitely not right at United. Pogba is just the highest profile showing of the unrest. Yet another 3rd year collapse of Jose tenure at a club? Great short term manager who'll win things but cannot build a legacy. Jose the problem not Pogba IMO — Baloney (@6Baloney6) 12 августа 2018 г.

For me on this occasion back pogba. No player bigger than club but jose creates issues everywhere he goes. Sold salah kdb lukaku at Chelsea. Now he wants martial out. Pogba wants out. He cant man manage players anymore. Would it be worth getting jose out now and getting zidane? — Daz Calvert (@dazcalvert06) 12 августа 2018 г.