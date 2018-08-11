Russia's High Jumper Lasitskene Soars 2m to Win European Gold in Berlin

Lasitskene, who is the reigning world champion, and Mirela Demireva of Bulgaria showed the same result — 2 meters, but the Russian athlete took this height on the second attempt, while her Bulgarian rival — on the third. The bronze went to Germany's Marie-Laurence Jungfleisch (1.96m).
Russian athletes compete at the European Championships in a neutral status due to the suspension of the Russian Athletics Federation by the International Association of Athletics Federations over 2015 allegations of a state-run doping scheme.
