Russia's High Jumper Lasitskene Soars 2m to Win European Gold in Berlin

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Russia's Mariya Lasitskene on Friday won the women high jump event at the Berlin 2018 European Championships.

Lasitskene, who is the reigning world champion, and Mirela Demireva of Bulgaria showed the same result — 2 meters, but the Russian athlete took this height on the second attempt, while her Bulgarian rival — on the third. The bronze went to Germany's Marie-Laurence Jungfleisch (1.96m).

Lasitskene and Demireva subsequently declared a height of 2.04 meters, but failed to conquer it.

Russian athletes compete at the European Championships in a neutral status due to the suspension of the Russian Athletics Federation by the International Association of Athletics Federations over 2015 allegations of a state-run doping scheme.