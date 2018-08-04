UFC: Diaz Claims He 'Slapped' Nurmagomedov in Front of 'All His Russian Friends'

Caught by a TMZ Sports reporter as he stormed out of a UFC media event on Friday, Diaz, who claims he's ineligible to fight because of a legal dispute with his former manager, bragged that he has beaten both McGregor and Nurmagomedov on previous occasions.
"I whipped one's a** and I slapped the f**k out of the other one, so they're both my little b*****s," Diaz boasted. Asked to confirm that he had slapped the Dagestan-born Nurmagomedov, who ranks as the current UFC Lightweight Champion with the longest undefeated streak in MMA history, Diaz confirmed that he had.
"F**k, [I slapped him] right in the face – he didn't do s**t! Scared for his life – him and all his Russian friends," Diaz taunted.
"From a third-world country? I'm from Stockton! He got his a** slapped, blap, didn't do s**t. All their eyes lit up. His whole team. They're all p*****s," he added.
The highly-anticipated McGregor- Nurmagomedov bout, which will see the Russian champ defending his title, is scheduled to take place on November 3 in Las Vegas.
All comments
Show new comments (0)