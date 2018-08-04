UFC: Diaz Claims He 'Slapped' Nurmagomedov in Front of 'All His Russian Friends'

The former World Extreme Cagefighting Welterweight Champion told a reporter that he had no horse in the highly anticipated Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight.

Caught by a TMZ Sports reporter as he stormed out of a UFC media event on Friday, Diaz, who claims he's ineligible to fight because of a legal dispute with his former manager, bragged that he has beaten both McGregor and Nurmagomedov on previous occasions.

"I whipped one's a** and I slapped the f**k out of the other one, so they're both my little b*****s," Diaz boasted. Asked to confirm that he had slapped the Dagestan-born Nurmagomedov, who ranks as the current UFC Lightweight Champion with the longest undefeated streak in MMA history, Diaz confirmed that he had.

"F**k, [I slapped him] right in the face – he didn't do s**t! Scared for his life – him and all his Russian friends," Diaz taunted.

"From a third-world country? I'm from Stockton! He got his a** slapped, blap, didn't do s**t. All their eyes lit up. His whole team. They're all p*****s," he added.

In 2014, the UFC scrapped a planned fight between Diaz and Nurmagomedov, with UFC President Dana White saying Diaz had turned the fight down. The Russian fighter was disappointed by the news, which followed Gilbert Melendez also turning down a fight. "If they say that they're willing to fight the best, they should fight the best. If they want, I'll take them both at once in the cage," Nurmagomedov told reporters at the time.

The highly-anticipated McGregor- Nurmagomedov bout, which will see the Russian champ defending his title, is scheduled to take place on November 3 in Las Vegas.