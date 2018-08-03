Bayern Offer Man United Chance to Sign Unwanted Defender for 55m Euros - Reports

United manager Mourinho, who is said to be on the hunt for central defenders, has switched focus from two EPL center-backs to the German international and Barcelona player Yerry Mina.

Bayern Munich is seeking to move star defender Jerome Boateng this summer and has directly contacted both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United to negotiate a potential deal, Bild maintains.

The reigning Bundesliga champions reportedly value Boateng at nearly £50 million (over €55 million).

United boss Jose Mourinho is believed to be on the lookout for experienced central defenders as the transfers of Harry Maguire and Toby Alderweireld from Leicester and Tottenham, respectively, have stalled due to their huge fees.

The Red Devils are now in talks with Spanish giant Barcelona over Yerry Mina, casting a shadow on his future at Camp Nou last month, claiming he could leave the club in search of more playing time.

Boateng, who has won 73 caps for his country, had a dismal World Cup campaign this year, crashing out of the tournament at the group stage; Germany hasn't seen such an early World Cup departure in 80 years.