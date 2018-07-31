Portugal Star Ronaldo Holds First Full Training With New Side Juventus (PHOTO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has trained for the first time with his new side Juventus, after joining the Italian champions earlier in July, the club said on Tuesday.

"First training is hard. The work is done," Ronaldo posted on his official Twitter account.

​The 33-year-old left Real Madrid after nine years to play for Juventus on a four-year deal, with his transfer fee said to be worth over $100 million.

As a Real player, Ronaldo netted 311 goals in 292 appearances, becoming the club's all-time leading goalscorer and winning the Champions League four times.

⚪⚫ First Juventus training session for Cristiano Ronaldo 👍#UCL pic.twitter.com/WUAiHCWfFB — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 31 июля 2018 г.

READ MORE: Real Madrid Reportedly Eyes PSG Star Cavani to Replace Cristiano Ronaldo​

The striker scored four goals at this year's FIFA World Cup, including a hat-trick in Portugal's opening 3-3 draw with Spain in their opening match. Portugal exited the tournament after losing 2-1 to Uruguay in the round of 16.