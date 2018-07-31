Portugal Star Ronaldo Holds First Full Training With New Side Juventus (PHOTO)

"First training is hard. The work is done," Ronaldo posted on his official Twitter account.
Primeiro treino duro. Trabalho feito!👍🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/MhHauAGPuM— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) 31 июля 2018 г.
The 33-year-old left Real Madrid after nine years to play for Juventus on a four-year deal, with his transfer fee said to be worth over $100 million.
As a Real player, Ronaldo netted 311 goals in 292 appearances, becoming the club's all-time leading goalscorer and winning the Champions League four times.
⚪⚫ First Juventus training session for Cristiano Ronaldo 👍#UCL pic.twitter.com/WUAiHCWfFB— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 31 июля 2018 г.
READ MORE: Real Madrid Reportedly Eyes PSG Star Cavani to Replace Cristiano Ronaldo
The striker scored four goals at this year's FIFA World Cup, including a hat-trick in Portugal's opening 3-3 draw with Spain in their opening match. Portugal exited the tournament after losing 2-1 to Uruguay in the round of 16.
All comments
Show new comments (0)