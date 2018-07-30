Motormouth Tyson Fury to Take on Bronze Bomber as Anthony Joshua Faces Russian

Tyson Fury - who has returned to the ring after almost three years out - is all set to fight for a world title later this year. Sputnik looks at how the heavyweight boxing scene is panning out.

Social media came alive on Monday, July 30, when British heavyweight Tyson Fury confirmed his promoter Frank Warren was in "deep negotiations" with Deontay Wilder, from the United States, about a world title fight in November or December.

Warren first broke the news on TalkSport on Monday morning but Fury followed it up by tweeting confirmation and said a deal was "almost done".

​Wilder — known as The Bronze Bomber — holds the WBC title and has been angling for a fight with Anthony Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

Did Joshua Turn Down $50Mln Wilder Fight?

The American claimed he offered Joshua US$50m and even agreed to give up home advantage and come to the UK for the fight.

But Joshua has instead signed to fight Russia's Alexander Povetkin in London on September 22.

That left Wilder short of an opponent. Cue the Gypsy King.

🔽 You can listen Frank Warren's full stint from this morning here. Talking Wilder v Fury negotiations and a few tense exchanges with the show's co-host — Tony Bellew.https://t.co/fBgcu2V3xZ — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) 30 July 2018

​Fury faces Italy's Francesco Pianeta on Saturday August 18 in Belfast in his second comeback fight but Pianeta has lost four times, including in his most recent bout in June, and is not expected to trouble the Gyspy King any more than his last opponent, Sefer Seferi.

It is not clear yet whether the Fury v Wilder fight would take place in Britain or in the United States, with Las Vegas the obvious venue if it were to go stateside.

But it would be a massive attraction.

No Blemishes On Either Man's Record

Both men are unbeaten and Fury is considered the linear world champion as he holds a victory over Wladimir Klitschko, the Ukrainian who retired after losing to Joshua in 2017.

There is already bad blood between the Gypsy King and the Bronze Bomber.

​In January 2016, after Wilder knocked out Poland's Artur Szplika, Fury climbed into the ring and confronted the American.

"Anytime, anyplace, anywhere," taunted Fury.

"You can run around like a preacher, but I will baptize you," replied Wilder menacingly.

🤷🏿‍♂️There’s a reason why I’m at the top

I be having the competition

Face Down Azz Up‼️ #BombZquad

📸: @trappfotos pic.twitter.com/REfWqYlebp — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) 2 July 2018

​Fury held the WBA and WBO belts after defeating Klitschko but he later tested positive for cocaine and battled with depression, leading to a long absence from the ring.

Plenty Of Contenders

But he remains popular with UK boxing fans and a fight with Wilder will be a big event.

🤔 If Tyson Fury faces Deontay Wilder before the end of 2018… who wins? #FuryWilder — EditinKing Boxing 🥊 (@EditinKing) 30 July 2018

​There will be many contenders keen to take on the winner of a Fury v Wilder contest.

Britain's Dillian Whyte — who beat New Zealand's former champion Joseph Parker in a thrilling contest on Saturday, July 28 — is itching for a rematch with Joshua but would also come into contention to fight the winner of Fury v Wilder.

Unbeaten Jarrell Miller is due a shot at the world title some way down the line while Daniel Dubois, from England, has been impressing but at 20, is still only a baby in boxing terms.