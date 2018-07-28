Register
28 July 2018
    Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain reacts during the Champions League, round of 8, first-leg soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, April 3, 2018

    Juventus Agrees to Send Higuain to Milan on Loan as Ronaldo Moves in - Reports

    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Sport
    0 0 0

    However, Cristiano Ronaldo's recent move to Juventus apparently cannot sway the Argentine forward's decision to stay with Juventus, where he has claimed two national championship titles.

    On Friday, Sky Italia reported that Milan would sign Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain on a 15 million euro loan.

    Sky suggests that Gonzalo's brother and agent, Nicolas, will be in Italy in the coming days to negotiate a deal. Gazzetta dello Sport reported the same thing, claiming that the deal obliged Milan to outright buy Higuain next summer.

    The decision is now up to the striker, who reportedly doesn't want to leave Juventus and would be against cuts to his salary, which stands at 7.5 million euros.

    Cristiano Ronaldo waves to suppoters as he arrives on July 16, 2018 at the Juventus medical centre at the Alliance stadium in Turin
    © AFP 2018 / Miguel MEDINA
    Juventus Boss Reveals How 'Insane Idea' to Recruit Cristiano Ronaldo Was Born

    This comes shortly after Beppe Marotta, the club's general manager, admitted that Juventus was considering selling the striker to the likes of Milan or Chelsea due to "increased competition" on the roster following the signing of Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo.

    After a three-year spell in Napoli, Gonzalo Higuain joined Juventus in 2016 on a five-year deal. The price tag for the transfer was 90 million euros. Ever since, according to Transfermarkt, the 30-year-old scored 55 goals in 105 appearances for the Italian side, picking up two Serie A titles and two Italian Cup trophies.

