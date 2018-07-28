Global Athletics Association IAAF Clears 2 Russians to Compete as Neutrals

"The IAAF Doping Review Board has agreed that the applications of two Russian athletes have met the exceptional eligibility criteria to compete in international competition as neutral athletes in 2018… while the Russian national federation (RusAF) remains suspended," the press release read.
Russian Athletics Federation was suspended from the IAAF in November 2015 over the allegations by the World Anti-Doping Agency of breaches of global anti-doping regulations.
