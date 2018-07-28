Global Athletics Association IAAF Clears 2 Russians to Compete as Neutrals

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The global athletics governing body IAAF said Friday it had cleared two Russians to compete internationally as neutrals in 2018.

"The IAAF Doping Review Board has agreed that the applications of two Russian athletes have met the exceptional eligibility criteria to compete in international competition as neutral athletes in 2018… while the Russian national federation (RusAF) remains suspended," the press release read.

Earlier this year, the International Association of Athletics Federations had approved the applications of 18 Russians to compete as neutral athletes in international competitions in 2018. All the athletes had their status as Authorized Neutral Athletes in 2017.

Russian Athletics Federation was suspended from the IAAF in November 2015 over the allegations by the World Anti-Doping Agency of breaches of global anti-doping regulations.