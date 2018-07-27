Roma FC Chief Slams Barcelona for Malcom Overtake, Wants Messi in Requittal

In a last-ditch move, FC Barcelona clinched a deal to sign Malcom for a whopping 41 million euros, shortly after Roma's announcement of a 31-million-euro agreement with the Bordeaux striker.

Barcelona has extended its apologies to FC Roma President James Pallotta after signing Bordeaux's Malcom; he had already made a similar agreement with the Italian club, according to the Football Italia.

Pallotta lashed out at Barcelona for its "immoral and unethical" move, adding that he does not accept Barcelona's apologies.

"The only way to accept them is if they decide to give us Messi," Palotta stressed.

At the same time, he made it clear that his club is unwilling to severe relations with Barcelona because "they're bigger than us and we'll have agreements with them in the future."

Malcom agreed to a five-year contract with Barcelona worth 41 million euros (47.6 million dollars) just a day after Roma and Bordeaux had confirmed an agreement on signing the 21-year-old Brazilian forward.