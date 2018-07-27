Register
    Genie Bouchard

    Canada's Tennis Ace Bouchard Stuns Fans With Vacay Snaps After Swiss Open Defeat

    © Photo : geniebouchard/instagram
    Sport
    132

    After an injury forced the Canadian sweetheart from the semifinals of the Swiss Open, the proclaimed tennis babe and star of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue has made her dream come true in Morocco, occasionally wowing her 1.7 million followers with poolside looks.

    Eugenie Bouchard, who has made fans not only in the courts, but also on the social media platform, has been sharing vacay vibes from Morocco with her Instagram followers.

    Besides giving the feed some local flavor with snaps of Marrakesh streets, she also indulged her fans with snaps in a tiny bikini.

    stalker alert ⬅️⬆️

    Публикация от Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) 25 Июл 2018 в 9:13 PDT

    She let the followers see her trendy swimsuit and toned body from different sides.

    My friends are soooo annoying they always ask me take pics of them ughhh 🤪🤪🤪

    Публикация от Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) 25 Июл 2018 в 12:05 PDT

    She admitted to her followers that now that she's been to Africa, she can boast that she's been to every continent on the planet, which had been one of her life long dreams.

    In Morocco, Bouchard has not only chilled by the pool, but also explored some local color, riding a donkey and experiencing some night life with more clothes on.

    Moroccan nights 🌙

    Публикация от Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) 25 Июл 2018 в 4:35 PDT

    These guys took us up Mount Toubkal

    Публикация от Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) 24 Июл 2018 в 7:17 PDT

    However, Bouchard is used to more revealing attire than Moroccan modesty might dictate. The Canadian has posed twice for the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and shared numerous sexy snaps along with training updates on her Instagram account with 1.7 million followers.

    Blocking out the haters like 😎😂

    Публикация от Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) 12 Апр 2018 в 2:48 PDT

    Her tennis career has not been as stable as her social media activity. Bouchard, who was fifth in the WTA ranking in 2014, has slipped to 123nd place.

    WATCH: Aussie Tennis Star Fined for Simulating Sex Act While on Court

    Recently, she lost in the Swiss Open semifinals to the top seed Alize Cornet from France; she retired from the court during the second set due to pain in her right thigh.

    Tags:
    bikini, swimsuit, vacation, tennis, Instagram, Swiss Open Gstaad, Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, Morocco, Switzerland
