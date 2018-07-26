Register
22:27 GMT +326 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    WADA whistleblower Rodchenkov

    WADA Informant Rodchenkov's Lawyer Claims Client 'Supports' US Anti-Doping Bill

    © Photo: BBC (screenshot)
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Jim Walden, lawyer of Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of a Russian anti-doping lab who accused Russia of a state-sponsored doping effort, has issued a new statement on his client's behalf to the Helsinki Commission on human rights.

    "Again, I wish to apologize to the world for my part in the Russian state-sponsored doping system," Walden said, reading a letter purportedly written by Rodchenkov, who remains hidden away at an undisclosed location somewhere in the US.

    In the letter, Rochenkov purportedly wrote that he had orders from Vladimir Putin that "Russia must win at any cost," including through doping. "To refuse to go along would have been a death sentence," his letter stated.

    The informant, whom the World Anti-Doping Agency used as the basis of its case against Russian Olympic athletes, said he hoped his "difficult decision to come forward and tell the truth will lead to continuing reforms."

    Rodchenkov's in-absentia 'testimony' to the Helsinki Commission on the impact of doping in international sport was made following the introduction of the so-called Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, a US bipartisan bill seeking to invoke criminal penalties for doping at international sporting competitions. In his letter, Rodchenkov said that he "fully support[s]" the proposed legislation.

    Grigory Rodchenkov
    © Photo: YouTube/CBS
    WADA Informant Rodchenkov Alive, Reports of Attempted Suicide False - Lawyer
    Last month, a law enforcement source told Sputnik that Rodchenkov has attempted to commit suicide at a Washington, D.C. flat rented for him by the FBI. Walden refuted the report, saying his client was "happy, healthy," and "working productively with anti-doping and criminal authorities."

    Rodchenkov fled to the United States in 2016, where he became a WADA star informant. His testimony on the alleged machinations involving doping at the Sochi Olympics formed the basis of a WADA report led by Richard McLaren, which prompted Russia's effective suspension from the 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games and stripped the Russian Olympic team of its first place finish at the 2014 Games. A total of 43 Russian athletes were banned from competition for life, despite the fact that no evidence corroborating Rodchenkov's testimony was provided.

    In February 2018, three Russian biathletes filed a $30 million defamation suit against Rodchenkov. In April, the informant was forced to retract part of his testimony after it was shown to be contradictory with his earlier claims. In May, the Russian Investigative Committee handed WADA exhaustive evidence discrediting the informant's testimony.

    Related:

    WADA Informant Rodchenkov Alive, Reports of Attempted Suicide False - Lawyer
    Russian Investigators Get Proof Refuting Rodchenkov's Claims on Doping Samples
    WADA Informant Rodchenkov Sues Russian Businessman Over Defamation Lawsuit
    Russian Officials Say Rodchenkov Testimony Reveals WADA Informant's Falsehood
    Tags:
    doping scandal, claims, testimony, Olympians, World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA), Grigory Rodchenkov, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Run, Girl, Run! Parkour Ladies of Egypt
    Run, Girl, Run! Parkour Ladies of Egypt
    Leadership Has Left The Building
    Leadership Has Left The Building
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse