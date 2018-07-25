Neymar Dives Into Final of International Poker Tournament in Brazil

While the Brazilian star striker has often been slammed for bluffing on the football field, this skill may come in handy on his way to the top of a different sort of competition. After being knocked out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, the world's most expensive footballer may get his revenge playing poker.

The Paris Saint-Germain FC and Brazilian national team forward has used the period between the end of the World Cup and beginning of the French Ligue 1 to improve his bluffing skills and make some money. After failing to reach the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, he managed to reach the finals in the High Roller BSOP tournament in São Paulo for the first time in his poker career.

​In this tournament, Neymar is one of nine players left in the tournament, which initially had 288 participants. The world’s most expensive footballer player, whose monthly salary at PSG equals $3.5 million, is assured to leave with at least $9,500; however, he can hope for a check of $91,000. The final round is to take place on July 25.

​According to the French broadcaster BFM TV, Neymar has been a big poker fan for some time. Last April, he reportedly watched PSG play against Monaco in the French Championship, while playing an online poker game from Brazil, where he recovered after an ankle injury.