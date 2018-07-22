Wales Footballer Alleges Man Utd Can't Afford to Sign Real Madrid's Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale’s future in Real Madrid has been in doubt since the Champions League final win over Liverpool, with his agent stating that the club needs to provide him with assurances that he will feature more regularly next season if they want to keep him.

Headline-making Wales international striker Craig Bellamy believes that Manchester United cannot afford to pay the wages of Real Madrid’s winger and his former Wales teammate Gareth Bale. According to Bellamy, Bale will end up staying in Real Madrid because it is the only football club that can pay his wages.

“Man United can’t pay his wages, nobody can. How can a club go and spend £80m, £90m? I know Juventus did for [Cristiano] Ronaldo but that’s a different world of business. But Gareth, how can you go and spend £80m, £90m, £100m for a player you’re not going to get any return on? Maybe as part of a part-exchange deal but he’s too good a player for that. So I just don’t see it being a possible move for anyone to get anywhere near.”

Bellamy believes that the situation in the club has changed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure and suggested that Real Madrid was looking for a new leader to fill the vacuum.

“He needs to be the main man in a team and he deserves to be the main man in a team. I just believe now with Ronaldo going this might give him that opportunity to be that main man at that team. One of the greatest teams in the world, probably the greatest team in the world at this present moment because they’ve won three European Cups in a row,” he said.

He further elaborated that he didn’t think that any other football club “could get anywhere near trying to break the bank to get him, I think he’s out of everyone’s reach unless he decides to rip his contract up at Real Madrid but I just don’t see it being realistic.”

Earlier this month, Bale’s teammate Cristiano Ronaldo left Spanish Real Madrid for Italian Juventus following month-long speculation in media.