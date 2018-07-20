Russian Athlete Barred From CrossFit Games Due to US Visa Denial

It appears that diplomatic procedures have once again gotten in the way of global sports, as yet another athlete has been refused entry to the United States where a competition is about to take place.

Russian athlete Roman Khrennikov has announced that he would be unable to take part in the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games, scheduled to kick off on August 1 in Madison, Wisconsin, because the US authorities denied his visa application.

Публикация от Роман Хренников (@cf_khrennikov_roman) 18 Июл 2018 в 11:37 PDT

"Dear friends, I thank you for your support and for your willingness to help me! Unfortunately, I won’t be able to attend Crossfit Games. I’d be lying if I said I am not upset, but the circumstances are beyond my control. I’ve done all I could, and I proved to myself and to you that it’s possible to qualify for the [CrossFit] Games. So let’s begin preparations for season 2019," the athlete, who previously won the European Regional competition, wrote on his Instagram page.

Публикация от Роман Хренников (@cf_khrennikov_roman) 25 Июн 2018 в 3:34 PDT

Justin Bergh, the general manager of the CrossFit Games, said that the organization "supported the efforts to get Roman to Madison on multiple fronts," and that the athlete "earned the spot, and it will remain his," according to a statement posted on the games’ official webpage.

Публикация от Роман Хренников (@cf_khrennikov_roman) 12 Июл 2018 в 12:40 PDT

Earlier this year, the Russian freestyle wrestling team was denied US visas to compete in the UWW World Cup in Iowa.