Bach: IOC Ready to Resume Russia's Membership in Organization, Help With Reforms

Following the allegations of the doping rules violation by Russia during the 2014 Winter Olympics, the country was suspended from the International Olympic Committe (IOC).

"Russia was sanctioned, the word "Russia" will not be mentioned in the historical books about the 2018 Olympic Games. Now we are ready to accept Russia back and support all those reforms that Russia has conducted and is conducting," the IOC's head Thomas Bach said at a press conference after the meeting of the organization's executive committee.

Following Back's announcement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia could make a bid to host future Summer Olympic Games.

He went on saying that although certain disagreements still persist between Moscow and the IOC pertaining to the ban of Russian athletes from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, tensions have palpably eased.

In December 2017, the Russian Olympic Committee was temporarily suspended over the doping scandal. Only 169 Russia athletes were allowed to participate in the 2018 South Korean Olympics as neutrals. The ban was lifted on February 28 after doping checks.