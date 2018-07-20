Bach: IOC Ready to Resume Russia's Membership in Organization, Help With Reforms

"Russia was sanctioned, the word "Russia" will not be mentioned in the historical books about the 2018 Olympic Games. Now we are ready to accept Russia back and support all those reforms that Russia has conducted and is conducting," the IOC's head Thomas Bach said at a press conference after the meeting of the organization's executive committee.
Following Back's announcement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia could make a bid to host future Summer Olympic Games.
READ MORE: Russian Olympic Committee Chief to Lose IOC Membership
In December 2017, the Russian Olympic Committee was temporarily suspended over the doping scandal. Only 169 Russia athletes were allowed to participate in the 2018 South Korean Olympics as neutrals. The ban was lifted on February 28 after doping checks.
