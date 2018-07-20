Sacked Chelsea Coach in Legal Battle With Blues Over 'Career Damage' - Reports

Antonio Conte is reportedly making a transition from pitch to court as he is now demanding compensation from his former club. Conte has had disagreements over the transfer policy with Chelsea's leadership and had a rocky relationship with the club's star striker, Diego Costa.

Antonio Conte, 48, an Italian coach axed by Chelsea FC last week, is reportedly taking legal action against his former club, claiming the right to compensation for loss of future earnings and the damage to his career caused by his delayed exit.

According to The Times, Conte, who still had 12 months left on his £9.5 million-a-year contract, is angry because Chelsea have delayed his departure until last week, depriving him of the opportunity to get a job elsewhere.

He is now demanding compensation on top of the salary he is entitled to get for the final year of his Chelsea contract.

The club has threatened in response to withhold the final year of his contract due to alleged "irregular conduct," which added up to repeated criticism of his employers during his second season with Chelsea.

Throughout his two-year spell at Stamford Bridge, the Italian boss has had clashes with Chelsea's board over transfer activity. In early February, he criticized the recruitment of players, saying that Chelsea have to try to buy "only two or three players" in order to make it to the Champions League.

Another issue that might have undermined Conte's relationship with Chelsea leadership was the infamous text he sent to striker Diego Costa last summer, informing him that he had no future at Stamford Bridge. In September 2017, Costa was sold to Atlético Madrid, which was believed to be a big loss for the English team.

© REUTERS / Toru Hanai New Chelsea FC Boss Shushes Rumors on Hazard’s Transfer to Real Madrid

Last Friday, Chelsea announced they sacked Conte after two seasons in charge at Stamford Bridge, which saw him pick up the Premier League and the FA Cup trophies. Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck reportedly delivered the news after Conte training on Thursday afternoon, when all the players were gone.

The following day, it was reported that former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri would join Chelsea as new manager on a three-year deal.