New Chelsea FC Boss Shushes Rumors on Hazard’s Transfer to Real Madrid

Italian Maurizio Sarri, who unexpectedly replaced the Blues’ former manager Antonio Conte, has used his first press conference at Chelsea FC to downplay speculations about the Belgian midfielder moving to Real Madrid.

Maurizio Sarri, who has taken over the manager’s position at Chelsea FC, said at his first press conference that he was looking forward to having fun working with Belgian Eden Hazard. The Blues’ new boss called him a “high level player” and “one of the top two or three European players.”

Sarri says Eden Hazard is one of the top two or three European players and he is looking forward to having fun working with him in training and on matchdays. He hopes to improve our Belgian, which he says will be difficult considering he is already at such a high level! #SarriCFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 18 июля 2018 г.

"I would like to have fun during the week with him, this would mean good results and being competitive at the end of the season. I hope I will manage to improve him, this is very difficult as he is at a high level," Sarri told the reporters during the press conference.

The 27-year-old Belgian player is rumored to be replacing Cristiano Ronaldo on Spain's Real Madrid, as the latter player transferred to Italy's Juventus last week.

Named "coach of the year" in 2017, Sarri was Napoli's manager and led the club to two second-place and one third-place finishes throughout three seasons at the helm.

He replaced Antonio Conte, who was fired after two years with Chelsea, following the Blues’ difficult season. Chelsea finished fifth in the league, falling 30 points behind Manchester City, meaning that the club will now play in the Europa League competition rather than the Champions League.