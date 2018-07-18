Croatia Player Ante Rebić Pays Off Loans of 500 Residents of His Birthplace

Not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes, they wear football jerseys. Football fans have discovered another side of Croatia player Ante Rebić thanks to his best buddy.

Croatian winger Ante Rebić paid off all of the loans of the residents of Imotski, his childhood village, with a population of around 500 residents, his best friend Lovro Šindik said, as quoted by the Croatian media.

"He has never forgotten about his roots, although he moved to the Fiorentina, Italy when he was 19 years old."

"Once, he paid off the loans of 500 residents of his native village," he said.

Ante Rebic, 24, is a football player who started his career in NRK Split (Croatia). In 2013, he signed for the Serie A club Fiorentina. He made only 8 appearances for the Italian team, spending most of his five seasons there in Florence on loan before leaving Italy for good to join Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018.