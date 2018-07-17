Argentine Model in Spotlight as Chelsea Considers Signing Her BF Higuain

After Juventus FC welcomed Cristiano Ronaldo, speculations arose that Turin’s top striker, Argentine footballer Gonzalo Higuain, may head to London. His girlfriend, Argentine beauty Lara Wechsler, is expected to follow her man to England.

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain is reportedly on top of the transfer list of Chelsea FC's new manager Maurizio Sarri, according to the English newspaper Evening Standard. The former Napoli player may help Sarri reshape the playing style of the West Londoners. They are allegedly ready to pay $70 million for his services and strike a three-year contract.

The forward is expected to move with 27-year-old underwear designer and model Lara Wechsler, who he has been dating the Argentine striker since 2016. Although she prefers to keep her life private on social media, some photos have been circling on the internet to the delight of fans.

The Argentinian-born WAG is rumored to have met the player in Spain, when he played for Real Madrid, then moved with him to Italy, when Napoli signed the player.

The couple has had a baby daughter they named Alma.