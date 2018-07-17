WATCH Diego Maradona Ride Armored Vehicle as He Takes Up New Job in Belarus

The Argentine icon, who recently chaired Dinamo Brest, went all Lenin as he paraded all the way to the club's stadium, greeting fans and cheering for his side ahead of the 16th leg of the Belarusian football championship.

Diego Maradona, the legendary Argentine football player and chairman of the Belarusian top-flight football club Dinamo Brest, attended his team's championship game against Shakhter.

The former Barcelona and Napoli star arrived at the stadium in what looked like an armored vehicle. He popped out of the sunroof, waved his Dinamo Brest scarf above his head, and then disappeared back side.

In this video, Maradona can be seen signing jerseys for supporters at the stadium and having a chat with his side ahead of the 16th leg of the Belarusian championship.

The arrival of Maradona, who resigned as head coach of second division UAE team Al-Fujairah FC earlier this year, was announced by Dinamo Brest in May. Back then, the 57-year-old had signed a three-year deal to join the club after the World Cup.