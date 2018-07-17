Register
    Cristiano Ronaldo waves to suppoters as he arrives on July 16, 2018 at the Juventus medical centre at the Alliance stadium in Turin

    Juventus Boss Reveals How 'Insane Idea' to Recruit Cristiano Ronaldo Was Born

    As the legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo becomes an official member of Juventus, one of the club’s top officials finally explains that this expensive and possibly historic deal was triggered by a singular event that took place earlier this year.

    Fabio Paratici, sporting director for Juventus FC, has revealed that the "insane idea" to try and recruit Portuguese football ace Cristiano Ronaldo was made by the club after a single backward goal scored by the footballer during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match between Juventus and Real Madrid in April.

    "During that week we met with his agent and he said, 'Cristiano was impressed by all the attention he received: he would like to come and play [with] Juventus one day.' I replied, 'Okay, I understand,'" Paratici said.

    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (File)
    © REUTERS / Massimo Pinca
    Spain Warns Ronaldo: 'Even in Italy, Arrest Warrant Could Be Activated'
    Ronaldo himself praised his new team and stated that he wanted to leave his “mark on the history of Juventus.”

    "This is one of the best teams in the world and I’ve had my mind set on coming here for a little while. They have a great president, a great manager," Ronaldo said, according to The Guardian.

    He also added that he never had any sort of rivalry going on with Lionel Messi, O Jogo newspaper noted.

    "I have no rivalries with other players, I never had, that's not part of my ethics. … It was a pleasure to play against Messi. You all liked it and it was interesting. But I never considered it a rivalry," Ronaldo explained.

    READ MORE: Twitter Explodes as Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Signs for Juventus

    Earlier in July, Spanish football club Real Madrid had announced that its star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, was officially leaving the team’s ranks to join Juventus, with the transfer cost estimated at about $123.24 million.

    During his 10-year career with Real Madrid, Ronaldo became the club's all-time top scorer with 451 goals and won two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

