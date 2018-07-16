Register
20:30 GMT +316 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    France's players and their head coach Didier Deschamps celebrate team's 4-2 victory in the World Cup final soccer match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki stadium, in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018.

    After Russian Success, Social Media Questions Wisdom of Qatar's Winter World Cup

    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 02

    France beat Croatia in the World Cup Final in Moscow, bringing the curtain down on a "festival of football" in Russia which has passed off without incident. Sputnik looks at the problems facing the next host, in 2022, and a growing resistance to the idea of a World Cup ending in December.

    On Sunday, July 15, under the watchful eye of FIFA chief executive Gianni Infantino, Russia's President Vladimir Putin handed over the baton of hosting the World Cup to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar.

    But only hours after France's 4-2 victory over Croatia, many people on social media are already trying to get FIFA to change its mind and drop Qatar as the 2022 hosts.

    ​Many eyebrows were raised in December 2010 when the 22-member FIFA Executive Committee voted for Qatar to be the 2022 hosts, ahead of the United States, Australia, South Korea and Japan.

    ​The following year Sepp Blatter was re-elected as President of FIFA but he finally stood down in 2015 as investigators probed alleged corruption within global football's ruling body.

    Qatar — A Football Desert 

    Qatar has no football tradition, little or no football infrastructure, a population of less than three million and a climate which is intensely hostile to playing football.

    It will instead begin on November 21, 2022 and end on December 18, meaning massive disruption for the vast majority of the world's football leagues, including the English Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga.

    Last month FIFA decided the 2026 World Cup would be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, which will be a massive contrast to Qatar, a country which has a population of only 2.7 million and measures only 4,471 square miles.

    Qataris Determined To Prove Doubters Wrong

    But the Qataris — who are engaged in a regional feud with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates because of their links with Iran — insist they will make a success of the World Cup in four years' time.

    ​"Everybody said the Russia World Cup wouldn't be great. The Russia World Cup came along and it blew people's minds. By the same token, we're confident of what 2022 is going to show — and it will be a fantastic World Cup. We'll build upon Russia's success," said Hassan al Thawadi, the chief executive of Qatar 2022's supreme committee.

    ​Speaking before heading off to the summit with US President Donald Trump in Helsinki, President Putin also expressed his confidence in Qatar's ability to stage the world's premier football tournament.

    ​"We are proud of what we've managed to achieve for fans of this wonderful sport….I am sure our friends from Qatar will manage to stage the 2022 FIFA World Cup just as exceptionally. It goes without saying that we are ready to share the experience we've built up hosting the World Cup with our Qatari friends," said President Putin.

    ​FIFA has insisted the 2022 Winter World Cup will be a one-off and the tournament will return to the summer in 2026 and in 2030, when one of the consortiums bidding to host it is Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay — 100 years after Uruguay hosted the very first World Cup.

    ​The reality is that if FIFA were to change its mind and seek to pull out of Qatar, it would open itself up to a multi-billion lawsuit from the authorities in Doha.

     

    Related:

    Qatar Mulling Adoption of Russia's FIFA World Cup FAN IDs
    Qatar's Ambition For NATO Membership Firmly Rejected
    French National Team Leaves Russia After Winning 2018 World Cup (VIDEO)
    Putin: Almost 25Mln Cyberattacks on Infrastructure Foiled During 2018 World Cup
    Tags:
    fans, heat, summer, soccer, football, 2022 FIFA World Cup, 2018 FIFA World Cup, FIFA, Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Gianni Infantino, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Croatia, Doha, Qatar, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse