Register
22:02 GMT +314 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates a point during his doubles tennis match with teammate Feliciano Lopez against India's Leander Peas and Saketh Myneni at the Davis Cup World Group tennis playoffs between Spain and India in New Delhi

    Match Between Nadal, Djokovic Unexpectedly Ignites Sexism Scandal at Wimbledon

    © AFP 2018 / SAJJAD HUSSAIN
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    An 11p.m. "curfew" and long match between Kevin Anderson and John Isner has led to a scandal due to the start of the final in the women’s singles being delayed by two hours.

    After a stunning 6-hour standoff between Kevin Anderson and John Isner, spectators in Wimbledon became witnesses to an impressive match between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. However, their stubborn struggle played a low-down trick on the organizers of the championship.

    Since their match started later and all matches at Wimbledon need to finish by 11p.m., the two had to postpone the end of their game until 1p.m. the next day. The problem was that the women's singles final between Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber was due to start at 2p.m., while Nadal and Djokovic had already shown that they were willing to fight to the end, meaning that they could need far longer than just 1 hour.

    READ MORE: Angelique Kerber Beats Serena Williams in Wimbledon Women's Singles

    Many tennis commentators and players were outraged by the organizers' decision to schedule their match so close to the women's finals, blaming their unwillingness to schedule them for after the match between Williams and Kerber on sexism. The public also recalled the All England Club's stubbornness at shifting the schedule for the men's final, which only added fuel to the fire.

    The women's final indeed started 2 hours later than initially scheduled, although it didn't take too long for Kerber to emerge victorious in the match — only an hour. Still, there is room for speculation as to whether the delay affected the players' spirits.

    Related:

    Meet Russian Female Tennis Player Who Outplayed Sharapova at Wimbledon (PHOTOS)
    WATCH: Aussie Tennis Star Fined for Simulating Sex Act While on Court
    Tennis Ball-Sized Hailstones Pound Northern Colorado (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Robbie Williams Claims He Has Seen a UFO Close Enough to Hit With Tennis Ball
    LEARN About 21 YO Daria Kasatkina Who Outplayed Second Best Female Tennis Player
    Why is French Open Stadium Named After a War Hero Who Didn't Even Like Tennis?
    Tags:
    sexism, tennis, Wimbledon tournament, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse