22:46 GMT +312 July 2018
    Soccer Football - World Cup - Group D - Argentina vs Croatia - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - June 21, 2018 Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected after the match

    Ronaldo vs Messi: How Sport Preferences Ruin Marriages

    © REUTERS / Matthew Childs
    Lionel Messi may have missed a penalty shot, but he did send a Russian couple straight to divorce lawyers after 14 years of marriage.

    As the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is drawing to a close, the love story of Arsen and Lyudmila from the Ural city of Chelyabinsk is also coming to an end. According to the man, cited by the Russian media, the final straw was his wife’s comment on Argentinian Lionel Messi's performance.

    The couple met in 2002 in a local sports bar during that year's World Cup. Although the woman turned out to be a passionate football fan, she supports Real Madrid FC and Moscow’s CSKA, while her husband is a fan of Barcelona FC and Moscow’s Spartak.

    The scandal fatal for their marriage broke out on the day of the game between Nigeria and Argentina during the group round, when the Latin American nation beat the African team and secured a spot in the playoffs. The 40-year-old man emotionally celebrated a goal by his favorite player, Messi, but his partner started mocking and scolding the football star from Argentina, as she’s a loyal fan of Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

    He told the local media that Lyudmila made fun of Messi since the beginning of the tournament in Russia, slamming his skills and missed penalties, and even rooted for Nigeria in the big game for the playoffs. He eventually told his wife everything he thought about "pretty faced Ronaldo," Portugal's squad, her favorite teams and her, then took his documents and "left her forever." The next day he filed for divorce.

    Although both players were eliminated from the 2018 FIFA World Cup with their teams at the round of 16, it’s not been reported if the couple have changed their minds and aborted the divorce process.

    Some users on Twitter agreed with the man's decision.

    There were those who sided with his wife.

    Others just made fun of the fatal argument and shrugged.

    viral, family, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, FIFA, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Russia, Argentina, Portugal
