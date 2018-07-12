Ronaldo vs Messi: How Sport Preferences Ruin Marriages

Lionel Messi may have missed a penalty shot, but he did send a Russian couple straight to divorce lawyers after 14 years of marriage.

As the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is drawing to a close, the love story of Arsen and Lyudmila from the Ural city of Chelyabinsk is also coming to an end. According to the man, cited by the Russian media, the final straw was his wife’s comment on Argentinian Lionel Messi's performance.

The couple met in 2002 in a local sports bar during that year's World Cup. Although the woman turned out to be a passionate football fan, she supports Real Madrid FC and Moscow’s CSKA, while her husband is a fan of Barcelona FC and Moscow’s Spartak.

The scandal fatal for their marriage broke out on the day of the game between Nigeria and Argentina during the group round, when the Latin American nation beat the African team and secured a spot in the playoffs. The 40-year-old man emotionally celebrated a goal by his favorite player, Messi, but his partner started mocking and scolding the football star from Argentina, as she’s a loyal fan of Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

He told the local media that Lyudmila made fun of Messi since the beginning of the tournament in Russia, slamming his skills and missed penalties, and even rooted for Nigeria in the big game for the playoffs. He eventually told his wife everything he thought about "pretty faced Ronaldo," Portugal's squad, her favorite teams and her, then took his documents and "left her forever." The next day he filed for divorce.

Although both players were eliminated from the 2018 FIFA World Cup with their teams at the round of 16, it’s not been reported if the couple have changed their minds and aborted the divorce process.

Some users on Twitter agreed with the man's decision.

So some Russian guy divorced his wife of 14 years because she became too much with slander against Messi. That is a well deserved divorce. Legit reason. — Hector. (@HexHeizzy) 9 июля 2018 г.

smart man — joel dias (@thejoeld) 12 июля 2018 г.

There were those who sided with his wife.

She's right he scored more goals — Ivanka (@zaylee4ever) 12 июля 2018 г.

Others just made fun of the fatal argument and shrugged.

This is as bad as the Japanese woman divorcing her husband for not liking the movie, "Frozen". https://t.co/ZsS0Y5GS0H — Kimberly (@GreyLava) 12 июля 2018 г.

Just when you thought you’d heard it all 💔⚽️ #WorldCup2018 Messi vs Ronaldo row ends in divorce 'as football-mad Russian couple split' https://t.co/55xSQb1HJr — Kerry Mordey (@KerryMordey) 9 июля 2018 г.

Messi v Ronaldo debate ends in divorce for stubborn Russian couple https://t.co/pG1jVjixVw



So stupid! A divorce over something as stupid as this? DUH! — Michael Clark (@mikeaclark1820) 5 июля 2018 г.