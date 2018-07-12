Register
    Barcelona's Lionel Messi, right and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo greets each other before a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, dubbed 'el clasico', at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 6, 2018

    Wales Legend Giggs Suggests Messi Obsession Moved Cristiano Ronaldo to Italy

    Ryan Giggs, who played alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford, offered his version of Ronaldo's reasoning for his move to Juventus.

    Ryan Giggs, a former Manchester United teammate of the Portuguese football ace, believes that Cristiano Ronaldo's obsession with his rivalry with Lionel Messi had influenced his latest career move, adding fuel to the everlasting debate over who's the best player of all time.

    "I'm surprised that he would leave Real Madrid and go to Italy," Giggs told ITV Sport.

    READ MORE: Twitter Explodes as Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Signs for Juventus

    While calling the move to Serie A "a big challenge" for Cristiano, Ryan Giggs admitted that now he can boast quite an impressive CV with Real Madrid, Man United, and Juventus on it.

    "He's obsessed with being better than Messi. He has that now, that, 'I did it in England, I did it in Spain, I'm going to do it in Italy… I did it with Portugal.'"

    "So maybe that will be his argument when [he asks himself]: 'Am I better than Messi?'" Giggs suggested.

    The hint ignited a row between Ronaldo and Messi fans on Twitter.

    On Tuesday, Real Madrid announced a $123.24 million transfer of its legend Cristiano Ronaldo to Italian champions Juventus.

    With 450 goals in 438 appearances, Ronaldo is Real Madrid's all-time top scorer. The 33-year-old helped the Spanish giant claim two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

    His eternal battle with Argentine icon Lionel Messi, who is playing for Real Madrid's bitter rival, Barcelona, has seen them each win the Ballon d'Or five times in the last 10 years.

