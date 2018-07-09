Register
21:03 GMT +309 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho from Portugal embraces Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal after a Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match against CSKA Moscow's at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, in Madrid, Wednesday, March 14, 2012

    Ronaldo's Ex-Teammate Advises Him to Join Juve if He 'Wants to Play Till 2050'

    © AP Photo / Daniel Ochoa de Olza
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Just before the results of talks on the star footballer’s transfer are expected to be revealed, one of Ronaldo's former teammates from Manchester United, Patrice Evra, has tried to lure him to Italy. Evra didn't only given him a pep talk, promising a bright future at the next World Cup, but also sang to lure Ronaldo to Turin.

    Patrice Evra, who also played for the Italian Series A club Juventus, has tried to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid for Turin’s football heavyweight.

    “Everyone asks me, Pat, what do you think? I haven’t spoken to Cristiano about this, but my advice is, if he wants to play to 2050, he has to go to Juve. There is no other team he must join. It’s simple,” the former footballer said.

    He pledged his allegiance to Juventus, thanking the black-and-white team, which let him continue to “win and to run” after he left Manchester, saying “Juve will always be in my heart.” As if the pep talk was not enough, Evra sang the club anthem loudly and proudly.

    READ MORE: Real Madrid Set to Accept $116M Offer for Ronaldo From Juventus

    He addressed Cristiano Ronaldo, stating Juve is the right choice, although he warned that going to Juve means “to work and to work HARD.” But the reward is worth it, according to Evra.

    “This lot, ha, don’t know what a vacation is. But that’s the choice. Either you want to continue playing to 2050 or just carry on for a bit. I can tell you this. If you go to Juve, you’ll be at the next World Cup not as a mascot, but as a protagonist. A PROTAGONIST,” Evra concluded.

    According to the Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, citing Portuguese media, the new deadline for the announcement, branded “the transfer of the century,” is on July 10. Real Madrid’s board of directors is scheduled to meet at the beginning of this week, including the club's president, Florentino Perez.

    Speculations that Cristiano Ronaldo may leave the venerable Los Blancos, which he joined in 2009, increased after the team’s third consecutive Champions League win against Liverpool in May. On June 2, Corriere dello Sport reported that Ronaldo planned to stay on if he was paid 80 million euros ($94.4 million) a year and hinted that he could leave Real, where he has been playing for the past nine years.

    At first, Manchester United and PSG were named among the contenders who could sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, but later numerous reports emerged suggesting he may head to Italy.

    According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, Juventus is trying to lure Ronaldo away from Real Madrid, as talks with his agent Jorge Mendes are underway. The website claims the player is keen on leaving Madrid in light of the lukewarm contract negotiations with the club’s management. Juventus would reportedly need to pay 120-150 million euros to Real for the transfer, while Ronaldo himself is seeking a salary of 30 million per season. The overall price tag of the move would be around 400 million euros for Juventus.

    Related:

    Italy's Fiat Workers in Fury Over Juventus' Plans on Ronaldo Transfer – Reports
    Facebook Plans to Launch $10Mln Reality Show Starring Football Superstar Ronaldo
    Ronaldo Reportedly Getting Ready to Move to Italy
    Real Madrid Set to Accept $116M Offer for Ronaldo From Juventus
    Twitter Users Guess Why Ronaldo Got Yellow Card at World Cup
    Tags:
    Instagram Live, transfer, contract, football, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), FC Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United, Florentino Perez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Italy, Turin, Spain, Madrid
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse