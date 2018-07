Legendary Goalie Gianluigi Buffon signs for Paris Saint-Germain at the age of 40.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper signed a contract with PSG on July 6. The contract is signed for one year with the possibility of an extension for another season.

For Buffon, PSG became the third club in his career — from 1995 to 2001 he played for "Parma" and from 2001 to 2018 defended the colors of "Juventus." As a player for the Turin club, he won 18 trophies, including 9 titles of the champion of Italy.

