Messi Fan Dies After Trying to Imitate Football Star's Moves - Reports

A junior football player, Sagar Das, was playing in a local football match at Belgharia's Deshapriyanagar Byamagar school in India when the incident happened.

An Indian Messi fan, Sagar Das, who was a striker in a junior football team playing in Kolkata, India, had lost his balance while trying to imitate a Messi move. After the 20-year-old footballer fell and the ball hit his chest, he had lost consciousness. The man was then taken to Kamarhati Sagar Dutta Medical College Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

"He watched each and every match till late at night during this World Cup. He was a die-hard fan of Messi. He was so obsessed with the World Cup that he forgot studies. During Tuesday's match between two local teams, he was trying to perform some moves and passes imitating Messi's style," Sagar's cousin Samar Koyal said.

READ MORE: Story of Messi's Disappointing Performance for Argentina as He Leaves Russia

© Sputnik / Anton Denisov Kazan Meets Messi With His Graffiti Portrait (VIDEO)

As for Messi, he has returned to Barcelona after Argentina's exit from the World Cup in the Round of 16.

Lionel Messi is the captain of the Argentine national football team and a five-time winner of the "Golden Ball," which is awarded to the best football player in the world.

Playing for FC Barcelona, he has been the champion of Spain nine times, has won the Cup of Spain six times and the Champions League competition four times.