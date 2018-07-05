No Money, No Hotel, No Visa: Tunis Drama for Zimbabwe Rugby Team

The Zimbabwe national rugby team had to spend a night on the streets in Tunisia after their manager "evacuated" the team from their hotel, claiming that it was "not decent." According to the president of the Tunisian Rugby Federation, who slammed the team manager's actions, the latter was dissatisfied with the absence of a swimming pool and low internet speed. The two-star Hotel Aladino does indeed have numerous negative reviews online, with users urging people only to stay there as a last resort.

But the hardships of the Zimbabwean team began long before their arrival to the hotel. First, they were held up at the airport in Tunis for 6 hours, with authorities taking their passports and demanding that a visa fee be paid. It turned out that the team's manager had decided not to pay it, despite a warning from the Tunisian Rugby Federation.

What is more, players on the team have not been receiving their daily allowance since their match against Kenya on June 30 and the team's coach had to buy the players food with their own personal money. According to Zimbabwe Rugby Union President Aaron Jani, the allowance was not paid due to financial problems in the country, but noted that the team should also "come to a party" and deliver some victories for a change.