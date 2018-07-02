German ARD Broadcaster Airs Documentary on Doping in Brazilian Football

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany ARD broadcaster aired a documentary on doping in Brazilian football co-authored by journalist Hajo Seppelt, director of several films about doping in Russian sport.

The documentary, which aired on Sunday, focused on a clinic in Sao Paolo managed by Dr. Mohamad Barakat. A journalist, posing as an athlete, came to see the doctor and was prescribed various supplements at the first consultation.

However, the analysis later showed that the prescribed medications contained substances that professional athletes are not allowed to take, anastrozole and cortisol.

READ MORE: FIFA Found No Evidence Russian Footballers Violated Doping Rules

Additionally, Barakat facilitated a meeting with a doping dealer, who could sell steroids to a pretend athlete.

The doctor posted pictures with Peruvian footballer Paolo Guerrero on social media. Guerrero tested positive for cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine in 2017. The footballer claimed that the traces were from traditional coca tea rather than the drug. Guerrero's doping suspension was lifted temporarily so that he could play in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

© REUTERS / Toby Melville/File Photo Serena Williams Complains About 'Shocking' Treatment by US Anti-Doping Agency

The photos in Barakat's clinic included Kaka, Rivaldo and Nilmar, although it is unclear if they had ever been his patients.

Following the release of Seppelt's first film on Russian sport back in 2014, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) launched an investigation into the allegations of doping abuse. In November 2015, WADA's Independent Commission issued a report accusing Russia of numerous breaches of global anti-doping regulations.

Russian officials have refuted the allegations of a state-run doping system, but admitted that there were issues with doping in Russian sport.