Maradona Hospitalized After Argentina - Nigeria Encounter - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former World Cup champion Diego Maradona was hospitalized in Saint Petersburg after Argentina’s 2-1 victory against Nigeria.

According to ESPN, Maradona collapsed after the final whistle and was taken away from the stadium. No further details on his condition are available at the moment.

© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov Argentina Through to Round of 16 Beating Nigeria 2-1 at FIFA World Cup

Maradona was watching the game from the VIP sector of the Saint Petersburg Stadium and his expressive and high emotional state were filmed on camera on numerous occasions.

Argentina beat Nigeria 2-1 in their final Group D match and move to the knockout stage, where they will face Group C winners France in Kazan on Saturday.