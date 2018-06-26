Register
    Nick Kyrgios

    WATCH: Aussie Tennis Star Fined for Simulating Sex Act While on Court

    © REUTERS/ Tony O'Brien
    Sport
    Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios was fined $17,500 for the lewd act of masturbating with a water bottle on live TV Saturday.

    During the semifinal of the Queen's Club Championship West Kensington, London, Kyrgios simulated the sexual act — complete with a finish — while taking a break from playing against Croatian professional tennis player Marin Čilić. In case you're wondering, Kyrgios also ended up losing the match.

    ​According to tournament supervisor Lars Graff, Kyrgios was fined for "inappropriate behavior."

    This is not the first time that Kyrgios has made headlines — and not for his tennis skills.

    ​During a match against John Millman in the US Open in August 2017, Kyrgios got into a heated argument with an umpire and dropped the F-bomb.

    In June, he reignited his row with Dawn Fraser, Australian freestyle champion swimmer, when he called her "racist" in a tweet after she was praised by Queen Elizabeth II.

    ​The feud dates back to 2015, when in an interview with Nine Network's Today, Fraser said Kyrgios "should be setting a better example for the younger generation of this country, a great country of ours."

    "If they don't like it, go back to where their fathers or their parents came from. We don't need them here in this country if they act like that," she added, according to Sporting News.

    Fraser's comments were provoked by Kyrgios' quarter-final elimination from Wimbledon for swearing at an umpire.

