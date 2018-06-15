Paraguay's President-Elect Believes Letting S America Hold 2030 World Cup Fair

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – It would be fair to allow Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay to jointly host the FIFA World Cup in 2030, as it will be the 100th anniversary of South America's staging of the first ever championship, Paraguay's president-elect Mario Abdo Benitez told Sputnik.

"We expect that in 2030, the historical justice will be served because the first ever world championship took place in 1930 in South America, and its 100th anniversary will be celebrated in 2030," Abdo Benitez, who arrived in Moscow for 2018 FIFA World Cup, said.

In 2017, Paraguayan then-President Horacio Cartes, Argentine leader Mauricio Macri, and Uruguayan head of state Tabare Vazquez said they would jointly bid for hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

READ MORE: North America Wins FIFA Vote for World Cup 2026

The Paraguayan president added that he had attended the official announcement by Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay of their candidacy to organize the FIFA World Cup, which took place in the building of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) in Luque.

The 1930 FIFA World Cup was held in Uruguay.

READ MORE: World Cup 2026 Can Create 'Sustainable' Model for Football — Joint Bid Chiefs