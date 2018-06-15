Paraguay's President-Elect Believes Letting S America Hold 2030 World Cup Fair

"We expect that in 2030, the historical justice will be served because the first ever world championship took place in 1930 in South America, and its 100th anniversary will be celebrated in 2030," Abdo Benitez, who arrived in Moscow for 2018 FIFA World Cup, said.
In 2017, Paraguayan then-President Horacio Cartes, Argentine leader Mauricio Macri, and Uruguayan head of state Tabare Vazquez said they would jointly bid for hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup.
The Paraguayan president added that he had attended the official announcement by Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay of their candidacy to organize the FIFA World Cup, which took place in the building of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) in Luque.
The 1930 FIFA World Cup was held in Uruguay.
