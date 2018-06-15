Ronaldo Handed 2-Year Prison Sentence, €18.8Mln Tax Bill Penalty

Earlier, Spanish tax authorities claimed that between 2011 and 2014, Ronaldo failed to pay some $17 million in taxes, and hid his true income with a purpose-built business tax shelter.

According to El Mundo newspaper, Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a deal with the Spanish tax authorities to serve two years in prison and pay a 18.8 million euro fine. However, it's doubtful that he will actually serve time, as he has no previous criminal record.

Cristiano Ronaldo denied the alleged tax evasion when he appeared in court in 2017, but the case has still not been settled.

​Ronaldo is currently playing with the Portuguese national squad, which is participating in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.