22:54 GMT +313 June 2018
    Member of the FIFA executive committee Sunil Gulati, president of the Football Confederation of the North and Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF) Victor Montaliani, President of the Mexican Football Association Justino Compean, President of the US Football Association Carlos Cordeiro, FIFA President Gianni Infantino (from left to right) at the 68th Congress of the International Football Federation. Congress decided to hold the World Cup in football in 2026 in Mexico, the US and Canada.

    World Cup 2026 Can Create 'Sustainable' Model for Football - Joint Bid Chiefs

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US, Canada and Mexico are going to create a new and sustainable path for the future of international football at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the presidents of the three countries’ federations and co-chairs of the United Bid said in a statement on Wednesday.

    "We will use this platform to unite the world around football and help create a new and sustainable blueprint for the future of FIFA World Cups," Mexican Football Federation President Decio de Maria said in the release.

    US Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro and Canadian Soccer President Steven Reed both said the 2026 cup presents an exciting opportunity to put the sport on a new path for the global football community and for future generations.

    US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto have welcomed FIFA’s decision to select their countries for the 2026 World Cup.

    According to the North American bid, some 23 cities have an opportunity to host games for the 2026 tournament, but the final pool will be selected later. The bid also said the games are expected to generate more than $14 billion in revenue for FIFA.

    Earlier in the day, the 68th FIFA Congress, organized a day before the start of the World Cup 2018 in Russia, has selected the united bid from the US, Mexico and Canada to host the main soccer tournament in 2026. This will be the first World Cup hosted in three countries.

